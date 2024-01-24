Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $384.00 and last traded at $374.31, with a volume of 1078772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $371.41.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.85.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,638 shares of company stock worth $13,470,342. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $130.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.37 and its 200-day moving average is $310.22.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

