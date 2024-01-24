Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 407,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 164,428 shares.The stock last traded at $91.15 and had previously closed at $90.90.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9,361.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 244,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after buying an additional 241,997 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.