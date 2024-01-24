Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJR opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

