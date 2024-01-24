Invesco Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Invesco Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IVZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $58,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

