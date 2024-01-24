Invesco Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
Invesco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.
Invesco Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on IVZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $58,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
