Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 16.7% in the third quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 95,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 63.6% in the third quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 256,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 106.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, reaching $426.82. The stock had a trading volume of 36,730,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,309,203. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $281.18 and a 1 year high of $429.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.77.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

