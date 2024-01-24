Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 10.7% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $57,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $425.83. The company had a trading volume of 46,454,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,975,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.73 and its 200-day moving average is $379.77. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $281.18 and a 52 week high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

