Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after buying an additional 1,200,101 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,070,525,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 276.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,980,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,663,000 after buying an additional 2,923,907 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.21. 3,737,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,949,904. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $158.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

