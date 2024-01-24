Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RYU opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $321.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $99.69 and a 12-month high of $127.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.