Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Holdings Lowered by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 888,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,897 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 15.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $81,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGP. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 52,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 187.4% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 80,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 52,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 349,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,868. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $99.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.41 and a 200 day moving average of $93.35.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

