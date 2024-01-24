Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.65

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $922.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33.

Get Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $822,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.