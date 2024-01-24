Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.89

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.89 and last traded at $85.68, with a volume of 12201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,263,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,051,000 after purchasing an additional 812,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,558 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,575,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 99,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,301,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,668,000 after buying an additional 97,713 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

