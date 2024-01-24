Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.77% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2,020.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.65. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $48.82.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

