Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 19,536 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 137% compared to the average volume of 8,259 call options.

ASML Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $63.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $841.77. 2,849,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,356. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $718.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.31. The company has a market capitalization of $332.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. ASML has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $843.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

