IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Tops $692.69 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $692.69 million and approximately $52.37 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,114,679,008 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars.

