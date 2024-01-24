iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.88. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 3,025,784 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 1,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,356,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931,422 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth $46,956,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 147.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,603,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,260,000 after buying an additional 6,324,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,816,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,434,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

