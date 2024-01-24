IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE IQV opened at $213.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.06. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.85.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

