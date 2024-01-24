iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned about 0.25% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $28,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $259,202,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,793,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,730,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

STIP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.60. 280,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,996. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.48. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

