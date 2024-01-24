iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned about 0.20% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $53,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.03. 3,626,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,454. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

