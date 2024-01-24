iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

