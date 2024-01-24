iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 102.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOM stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

