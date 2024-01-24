iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,236,963 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 640,023 shares.The stock last traded at $53.92 and had previously closed at $53.28.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

