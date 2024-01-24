iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,022 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,565,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,285. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.02. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

