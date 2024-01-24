iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,354,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,468,000 after buying an additional 1,073,518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $105.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

