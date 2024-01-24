iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.40

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 1099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $864.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after buying an additional 149,459 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,585,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

