iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.40

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 1099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $864.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 just-upgraded energy stocks to put on your radar
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.