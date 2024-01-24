iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Decreased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $106.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

