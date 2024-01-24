iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $479.69

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $479.69 and last traded at $479.49, with a volume of 3906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $474.17.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.35.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

