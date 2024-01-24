iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $479.69

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $479.69 and last traded at $479.49, with a volume of 3906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $474.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.35.
iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 6-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF
iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).
