iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Bought by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meridian Management Co. owned approximately 4.06% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $36,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 515,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after purchasing an additional 23,375 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,512,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,946,000 after buying an additional 61,010 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 200,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,059. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $976.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

