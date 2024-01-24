iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.05

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.05 and last traded at $70.94, with a volume of 3371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.66.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $855.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

