iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.00

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $102.76, with a volume of 595014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.04.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
