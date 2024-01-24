iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $103.00

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $102.76, with a volume of 595014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.04.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

