iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.63

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.63 and last traded at $166.37, with a volume of 4712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.71.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.06. The company has a market capitalization of $923.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after acquiring an additional 228,410 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,599 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,136,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 692.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

