iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 818,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 846,078 shares.The stock last traded at $64.03 and had previously closed at $63.11.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 76,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.