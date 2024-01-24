iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 818,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 846,078 shares.The stock last traded at $64.03 and had previously closed at $63.11.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
