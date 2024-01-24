iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.05

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 39128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 89,313 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 406.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 155,914 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,388,000 after buying an additional 129,733 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

