iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 230,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the previous session’s volume of 53,908 shares.The stock last traded at $53.72 and had previously closed at $53.63.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.51.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $983,000. Citizens Business Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.