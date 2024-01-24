iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $60,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

IWB traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.76. 152,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.12 and a 200 day moving average of $247.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.39 and a 12-month high of $268.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

