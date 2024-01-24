iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,923,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.75 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

