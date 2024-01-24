iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.72

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $183.72 and last traded at $183.68, with a volume of 26783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.26.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average of $163.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

