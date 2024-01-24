iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Position Boosted by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 146.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,178.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 575,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 407,453 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.57. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
