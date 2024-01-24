iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $175.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

