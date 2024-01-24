iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Holdings Lessened by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF comprises 3.4% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

ITB stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.60. 4,710,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

