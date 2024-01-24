iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 4.3% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,620 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IYW traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,544. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $131.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

