IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Shares Up 5.4%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.91 and last traded at C$4.89. 200,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 294,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.64.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on IsoEnergy from C$7.10 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IsoEnergy
IsoEnergy Stock Up 5.4 %
IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IsoEnergy
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than IsoEnergy
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 just-upgraded energy stocks to put on your radar
Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.