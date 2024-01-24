IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Shares Up 5.4%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.91 and last traded at C$4.89. 200,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 294,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on IsoEnergy from C$7.10 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

IsoEnergy Stock Up 5.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.64. The firm has a market cap of C$838.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.84, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 14.87.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IsoEnergy Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

