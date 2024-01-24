Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.29

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.29 and last traded at C$14.11, with a volume of 750203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 2.03.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. Analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.5561036 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

