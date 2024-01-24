J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Chairman James K. Thompson Sells 4,000 Shares

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

