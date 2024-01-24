Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,758,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,338,501. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

