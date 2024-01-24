Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,844 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after buying an additional 7,516,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $49,998,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7,468.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,873,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809,316 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,856. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.97.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

