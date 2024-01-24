Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,227,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,241,000 after purchasing an additional 290,839 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 270.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 86,477 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 250.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after acquiring an additional 763,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. 1,117,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGM Resorts International

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

