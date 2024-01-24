Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after buying an additional 710,811 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 224.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $41.46. 3,572,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,922,344. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.51 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.