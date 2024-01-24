Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Argus initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $9.25 on Wednesday, hitting $306.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,199. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5,093.98, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.26 and a 1 year high of $306.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

