Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPH stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.86. 57,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,265. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $7,875,640.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,321,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $252,831.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,078,423. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.