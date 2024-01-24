Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Jabil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.00. 311,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $141.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBL. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $2,287,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,076,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,057 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,771. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

